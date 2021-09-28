The vibrant Griff’s Library was built throughout the last academic year to encourage a love of reading and it was partly funded by the London Meed Association.

United Way also donated books, bookcases and beanbags while librarians from Ardingly College set up the library system, said head teacher Natalie Langtree.

“The children have been so excited,” said Natalie.

Celebrated Sussex children's author Vashti Hardy opens the new library at London Meed School in Burgess Hill. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2109273.

“When they came back in September the library was almost finished and they’ve known all about each stage as it’s been going on,” she added.

Natalie said the pupils were thrilled to meet Vashti, who cut the ribbon, signed copies of her books and brought her stories to life by reading extracts to the children.

Vashti took part in two assemblies, said Natalie, where she spoke about her inspirations, how she became an author and how people can expand their imaginations through reading.

“She is amazing,” said Natalie, who hopes Vashti can come back in the future to read more of her stories.

Celebrated Sussex children's author Vashti Hardy opens the new library at London Meed School in Burgess Hill. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2109273.

“Reading has a high priority in our school,” she said, adding that the youngsters know the author’s books well

“All of our classrooms are named after a local author so we do have one class that is named after Vashti Hardy” she said.