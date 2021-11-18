A total of 18,193 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 18 (Thursday), up from 17,967 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 11,958 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,578.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 46,858 over the period, to 9,721,916.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 284 people had died in the area by November 18 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 18,610 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,555 people had received both jabs by November 17 (Wednesday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.