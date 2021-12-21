A total of 24,199 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 21 (Tuesday), up from 23,971 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 15,906 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 17,348.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 89,022 over the period, to 11,542,143.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 291 people had died in the area by December 21 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,027 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,655 people had received both jabs by December 20 (Monday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.