A total of 20,206 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 29 (Monday), up from 19,723 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 13,281 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,278.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,218 over the period, to 10,189,059.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 286 people had died in the area by November 29 (Monday) – up from 285 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,737 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,126 people had received both jabs by November 28 (Sunday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.