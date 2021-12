Covid cases fall in Mid Sussex: latest seven-day figures show drop from previous week

The figures, which were released on Tuesday (December 7), show that 1,241 Covid cases were recorded in the district during the seven days to December 2.

This was down from 1,315 the week before (ending November 25) and means that the rate is now 815.7 per 100,000 people.

The rate for the seven-day period ending on November 25 was 864.3 per 100,000 people.

New Government figures have shown a fall in Covid cases in Mid Sussex.