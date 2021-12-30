Covid in Mid Sussex: latest Government figures on the number of cases, vaccines and deaths in our district

The data released on Wednesday (December 29) covered the seven days from December 17-24.

It showed 2,136 positive cases during that week, which gives a rate of 1,404 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The figure for the UK was 8,30,866 for the same seven days, a rate of 1,238 per 100,000 people.

Covid cases in Mid Sussex.

In Mid Sussex 315,700 Covid vaccinations have been given in total, 83,329 of those have been the booster or third dose jab.