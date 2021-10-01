Covid positivity rates in Sussex: Proportion of people testing positive

Covid positivity rates in Sussex

The new government data looks at the proportion of people who test positive for Covid-19 through a PCR tests.

As the number of people taking PCR tests is steadily rising, so is the number of people testing positive.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus out of everyone who has been tested. This rate gives us an indication of how many people are infected with the virus and how it is spreading in that area.

Here’s how Sussex did in terms of positivity rate in the seven days to September 24:

Crawley, 6.8 per cent

Adur, 5.9 per cent

Wealden, 5.8 per cent

Horsham, 5.3 per cent

Worthing, 5.2 per cent

Brighton and Hove, 5.1 per cent

Chichester, 4.6 per cent

Mid Sussex, 4.5 per cent

Rother, 4.1 per cent

Eastbourne, 4 per cent

Lewes, 3.8 per cent

Hastings, 3 per cent

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Covid-19 is under control if up to five per cent of tests are positive – as you can see half of the areas in Sussex fall below this percentage.

Positivity rates are much lower in the South of England compared to the rest of the country.

Kettering, in the East Midlands, had the highest rate at 15.4 per cent in the seven days to September 24.

Blaby, also in the East Midlands, showed a positivity rate of 14.5 per cent.

These were followed by Barnsley, North Lincolnshire and Harborough.