‘Incredible response’ as nearly a million people in Sussex receive Covid jabs

Sussex NHS commissioners say that slots are available locally throughout this holiday weekend and beyond.

Additional clinics have been set up across the county - with record numbers of vaccinations already given out over recent weeks in what has been described as an ‘incredible’ response.

A spokesperson said: “Nearly 1 million people in Sussex have helped protect themselves from Covid-19 and, in particular, the Omicron variant, by having three doses of the vaccine against the virus.

“But there are still slots available for anyone who hasn’t yet taken up the opportunity.”

The spokesperson said that the extra vaccination clinics in the county included a 24-hour clinic in Crawley “which vaccinated throughout the night and a Christmas Day clinic in Eastbourne which saw 222 people turn up to get their vaccine before their turkey.”

Amy Galea, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Sussex, added: “The response by staff, volunteers and the public to get Sussex vaccinated has been incredible.

“I want to thank every single one of them, especially those who made sacrifices and changed plans over the festive period to accelerate this programme.

“We doubled the amount of people we were jabbing overnight and it has been fantastic to see the public take up that offer and come forward and get protected. “We know Covid has put untold strain on all of us over the past two years and we’re glad the vaccination programme here in Sussex has been able to offer people a bit of hope and optimism for the future.

“The programme doesn’t stop, so if you haven’t yet had your booster jab, first or second dose, please book and appointment for the New Year or check where you might be able to walk-in.”

Slots are available today (New Year’s Eve), New Year’s Day and beyond to anyone who has not yet taken up their chance to be boosted or to have their first or second doses if they haven’t yet had one. This includes for children aged 12-15.