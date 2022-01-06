Need help going plant based for Veganuary? Here’s how Haywards Heath Town Council can help

Town councillors are taking the Veganuary pledge, which saw more than half a million Brits ditching meat for January last year, while trying out a variety of plant-based vegan foods.

A town council spokesperson said the council will be looking at Veganuary ‘from a Haywards Heath Town perspective’, talking to residents, groups and businesses about it.

“We will additionally publish a link to some useful links for those in our community wishing to find out more about Veganuary and its environmental, economic and health benefits,” they said.

Haywards Heath Town Council is encouraging the community to try plant-based foods in January.

“In the meantime, please look at some easy plant-based recipes on Veganuary.com to get you started.”

The spokesperson added: “Researchers from the University of Oxford have estimated that following a vegan diet could reduce your individual carbon footprint by over 70 per cent and save up to 30 per cent on your food bills.”