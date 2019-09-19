Village care home is told to improve

A Hurstpierpoint care home has been told to improve by a health watchdog.

Ladymead Care Home in Albourne Road provides nursing and residential care and accommodation for 23 people with various health conditions.

Ladymead Care Home in Hurstpierpoint

The Care Quality Commission visited the care home on July 2, and gave it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The CQC report, which has now been published, said people were happy with the care they received, however there were issues in relation to people’s safety.

It said: “Window restrictors were not in place on all windows, which placed people at risk. Additionally, people’s preferences around food were not always promoted or met.

“The provider gave us assurances that the above issues would be rectified and started to implement improvement straight away. However, we have identified these as areas of practice that need improvement.”

The care home was previously rated ‘good’ at its last CQC inspection.

The latest inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about staffing levels and care delivery, the CQC said.

People thought the service was well managed and they enjoyed living there, the CQC report said.

One person said: “I used to worry all the time what was going to happen to me and now I am very settled.”

The CQC said it will continue to monitor the intelligence it received about the home and plans to inspect in line with its re-inspection schedule.

The care home declined to comment.