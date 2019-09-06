Burgess Hill Indian restaurant Bengal Spice named takeaway award winner

A Burgess Hill Indian restaurant has taken home a top title from an awards ceremony celebrating the best of the UK curry industry.

Bengal Spice, which has been serving its community since 1998, has been named Sussex’s Takeaway of the Year winner in the National Curry Awards.

The award ceremony was hosted in the House of Lords on the night of Monday, September 2.

A proud family business, the team at Bengal Spice operates on three beliefs: great service, fantastic authentic Indian food, and value for money.

Bengal Spice offers a range of good value set meals and a comprehensive selection of classic Indian and Bangladeshi curries. The restaurant offers a gdelivery service with a radius of up to six miles. Rather than adding a delivery charge, however, customers from further afield simply have to spend a little more on food when placing their order

