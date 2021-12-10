Heart-warming musical Annie is the perfect Christmas treat

The poster for Annie

The group of 50 students from Brighton based Apollo Theatre Arts will be presenting the much loved musical at Roedean Theatre, with two

different casts.

Katy Markey, Co-Founder and Principal of Apollo Theatre Arts, has produced, directed and choreographed the show, she said: "After so many

One of the show's two Annies

months of closed theatres, we are absolutely delighted to be presenting not one, but two casts, of incredibly talented young performers in this award-winning musical, that is

guaranteed to leave you feeling festive and warm inside!

"Surely the world’s best-loved musical, Annie features such unforgettable songs as It’s The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and, of course, the

eternal anthem of optimism, Tomorrow."

Students working on a scene between Rooster and Miss Hannigan

Apollo Theatre Arts is one of Brighton’s most thriving theatre companies. Recent hit productions have included The Crucible, A Streetcar Named Desire, Bugsy Malone, The Pajama

Game, A Chorus Line, Posh, Les Miserables, The Producers, The History Boys, Rock Of Ages, Girls Like That, The Wizard of Oz,

Spring Awakening, and Spamalot.

Annie is at Roedean Theatre in Brighton from 16 to 19 December, with four evening performances at 7.30pm and two matinee performances

Youngsters have been working on the show for months

at 2.30pm.

To buy tickets click here