Do you have any memories of YMCA in Burgess Hill?

This year is the 175th anniversary of the YMCA and I am undertaking a project on behalf of YMCA DownsLink Group who currently operate across Sussex to produce a booklet about the history of the local YMCA.

I am particularly interested in the history of the YMCA in Burgess Hill which I believe was known as the Red Triangle Club in the early days.

If any of your readers have any information or memories of the YMCA in Burgess Hill or elsewhere in West Sussex I would love to hear from them.

David Standing

standing56@gmail.com,

Amherst Crescent,

Hove