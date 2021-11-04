New data reveals that Saturday at 8:30pm is the most popular time for Horley locals to order a Deliveroo. Further data has shown that locals love American food the most, followed by British.

Most popular dishes ordered in Horley during the first few months on Deliveroo:

1) Boneless Banquet from KFC

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, launched in Horley and East Grinstead just a few months ago - and locals already can't get enough of at-home delivery. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

2) Sausage from The Colonel's Fish & Chips

3) Large Meal (footlong sub, a side + a drink) from Subway

4) Sugar Rush from Crave Candy

5) Chicken Tikka Masala from JAI HO RESTAURANTS

Meanwhile, Saturday at 8pm is the most popular time for East Grinstead locals to order a Deliveroo. Further data has shown that locals love American food the most, followed by Italian.

Most popular dishes ordered in East Grinstead during the first few months on Deliveroo:

1) Boneless Banquet from KFC

2) Dough Balls from PizzaExpress

3) Large Meal (footlong sub, a side and a drink) from Subway

4) Chicken Kebab from E.G Charcoal Grill

5) Tower Burger from RFC Chicken And Ribs

In cities and towns across the country, Deliveroo is working closely with local restaurants to reach new customers.

In Horley and East Grinstead, 60 per cent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience and flexibility, as customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months, with the likes of Costa Coffee joining Deliveroo as lockdown eases.