Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:38 am

The Jolly Tanners, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 22.

And Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Costa Coffee, Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, West Sussex, was given a score of four on October 23.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows
Mid SussexWest SussexHaywards Heath