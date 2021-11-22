Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:38 am
The Jolly Tanners, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 22.
And Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Costa Coffee, Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley, West Sussex, was given a score of four on October 23.