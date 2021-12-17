Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:38 pm
The Talbot, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Talbot High Street, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on November 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex' s 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 89 (82 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.