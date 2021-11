The property, on with Estate agency Yopa, has a large lounge with wood burning stove, four further reception rooms, two ensuites & a family bathroom and a detached office with potential to convert to an annexe.

The property offers great access to junction 10 of the M23 with road links to London & the south coast in under an hour and has Copthorne golf course and Copthorne Prep School within 1/4 mile.

See pictures of the stunning property below.

Undefined: readMore

1. Large lounge with wood burning stove Photo Sales

2. Detached office with potential to convert to an annexe Photo Sales

3. The property is up for £1.4m Photo Sales

4. The kitchen and dining area Photo Sales