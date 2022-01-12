Since the property has been tastefully and sympathetically improved by the current owner throughout the years with many of its authentic characteristic features remaining intact.

The house is one road back from the private beach within the Aldwick Bay Estate.

The ground floor provides an open plan feel with sitting room, dining area and kitchen creating a light and airy Southerly living space.

The dual aspect kitchen is comprehensively fitted including a large gas Aga, bespoke units, granite work surfaces incorporating breakfast bar and integrated appliances. To the side the kitchen leads through to a useful covered passageway which provides access to both the front and rear and also leads into a comprehensively fitted utility room which also provides access to the over size adjoining garage.

From the sitting room French doors lead through into a orangery style sun room with large natural light skylights and two pairs of oversize double glazed French doors into the rear garden.

The ground floor also provides a welcoming entrance hall, modern cloakroom/WC. And separate front aspect study/hobbies room. A carpeted staircase leads to the first floor with generous landing, master bedroom with a comprehensive range of fitted furniture, access to the balcony and superbly appointed luxury ensuite bath/shower room. Bedroom two also provides access to the Southerly rear balcony. The first floor also offers a good size third bedroom and well proportioned family bathroom with roll edge bath, separate shower cubicle, pedestal wash hand basin and close coupled WC.

From the first floor landing a carpeted staircase rises to the second floor landing with feature front aspect eyebrow window. Doors lead to bedrooms four and five while to the rear there is a second family bathroom which offers Southerly rear aspect sea glimpses.

There is on site parking via the driveway in front of the adjoining garage. To the rear the property enjoys a generous landscaped fully enclosed rear garden with a large full width patio/terrace, main central lawn bordered with an array of established flower and shrub beds, feature pond with rockery surround and delightful central terrace with stone paved vertical wall with pergola and established trees and shrubs. To the rear there is a useful timber summer house and further established flower and shrub beds.

Originally designed to provide city dwellers the perfect escape to the seaside, the Aldwick Bay Estate has become one of the most desirable areas to reside along this delightful coastal stretch.

The five bed detached house is on the market for a guide price of £1,500,000 with Coastguards on Zoopla

