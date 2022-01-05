The first floor apartment is situated in Kings Drive, Midhurst in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

There are southerly views from all the principal rooms with a large spacious balcony terrace with space for dining table, sun loungers plus a bistro table as there are triple aspect areas to this terrace. The views are over the south facing communal gardens in a quiet and serene location of the building.

There are double doors to the two bedrooms and from the living room leading onto the terrace balcony.

A fully fitted kitchen leads into a dining room with double height lead light windows offering light, spectacular views towards the chapel building and Edwardian gardens. The current owner has installed full length window blinds with easy slide mechanism.

The apartment has a private entrance and two allocated parking spaces in the nearby secure underground car park where there is a secure bike storage area. It is also close the the residents private swimming pool/sauna spa area.

Living at the King Edward VII Apartments residents enjoy the use of 165 acres of fine woodland and grounds with numerous walks and seating areas.

There is a spectacular main residents lounge with a kitchen area with complimentary tea/coffee and catering facilities. There is free wifi in the lounge and private hire for functions. There is a further 'library' lounge with fully stocked library and free wifi. All areas are maintained to the highest standards with fabulous attention to detail.

There is also a gym in the main building, a swimming pool and steam room and spa area at the Chapel and a concierge service to all residents.

The two bed flat is on the market for offers over £525,000 with eXp World UK on Zoopla

