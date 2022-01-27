These are top 7 ways to attract wildlife to your garden

All animals love food, even more so when they don’t have to go through the effort of finding it. Nuts and seeds are the best bet for birds or you could push the boat out and opt for some mealworms for the foxes

The team at GardenBuilidngsDirect.co.uk has urged green-fingered homeowners to adopt simple changes to their green spaces in order to help wildlife thrive.

From birds and butterflies, to badgers and bees there is a place for every animal in the garden and they can really make the difference between a space that survives and a place that thrives.

Offering water, food and shelter in various ways throughout your space will entice a wide range of beings and this can be done with little effort and cost.

A spokesperson for GardenBuilidngsDirect.co.uk said: “With spring on the horizon, now is the perfect time to get busy in the garden and bring the wildlife back.

“Whether you have a small patch of lawn, a concrete yard, or a balcony, there are plenty of small changes you can make to bring the wild back and have a thriving green space.

“Animals are much like humans in the fact they love food, especially when it’s free! By giving them a small offering of their favourite snacks, it’s like giving them a welcome invitation to your garden.”

Offer a snack

All animals love food, even more so when they don’t have to go through the effort of finding it. Nuts and seeds are the best bet for birds or you could push the boat out and opt for some mealworms for the foxes.

Provide water

A place to drink or somewhere to clean and wash are great ways of getting animals to enjoy your garden space. If you offer them all of their basic necessities they’ll never want to leave!

A place to stay

In order to increase your chances of slightly bigger animals coming into the garden – like hedgehogs – providing a cosy habitat can tempt them to stay the night. This can be anything from a small rock garden to a fully formed bird house.

Trees and shrubs

Not only do trees and shrubs provide animals and insects with an optimal habitat to live in but there are also many health benefits for humans too. The fruits and leaves are perfect food for a range of insects and animals and there are plenty of options for gardens of any size.

Compost

Now this may not attract the most extravagant wildlife but composting provides a great home for smaller creatures and fungi. The organic produced from a composting bin can help take care of the plants and trees in the garden by provoking them with healthy, nutrient-dense soil.

Keep some clutter

Sometimes keeping the clutter in a green space is a good idea, it doesn’t mean the place has to be a mess though. Hollow tree trunks, dry stems, and piles of leaves make the perfect habitat for creepy crawlies.

Don’t cut the grass