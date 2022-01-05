The Freehold chalet-style property in Lindfield Road is being sold by Savills Haywards Heath and boasts far-reaching South Downs views.

Called Middle Lodge, it has a detached triple garage with a games room above, and it features working fireplaces, high ceilings and solid oak internal doors.

The home is on the edge of the village and is less than a mile away from St Peter’s CofE Primary School and Ardingly College.

1. Understood to date from 1920, Middle Lodge is a well-presented and comfortable six-bed family home.

2. The large drawing room features a brick inglenook fireplace with a woodburning stove

3. The kitchen, dining room and timber-framed orangery offers a large and versatile space ideal for day-to-day family life.

4. The kitchen features a range of wooden units and a central island, as well as black granite worktops.