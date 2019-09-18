Open day for final homes at The Apex site in Crawley

The public is invited to a final home buyer event for The Apex Apartments in Crawley.

Estate agents Cubitt and West said its the last chance to buy a property at the site, with eight two-bedroom apartments remaining.

The Apex Apartments in Crawley

An event is being held on Saturday September 21 from 10am to 5pm at the Cubitt & West Office, Grand Parade, High Street, Crawley.

Cubitt and West said: "Now is the last chance to land your dream home at The Apex Apartments in Crawley with housebuilder Crest Nicholson announcing the site is almost 95 per cent sold. Located only minutes from Crawley High Street, the two-bedroom apartments are perfect for first-time buyers and young professionals looking to move onto the property ladder.

"The Apex Apartments boast open plan kitchen and living areas flowing out onto a large balcony perfect for entertaining, as well as two generously sized double bedrooms, with a built-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom in the main bedroom. Each apartment has allocated off street basement parking, along with cycle storage.

"Eight remaining two-bedroom apartments are available to buy now from £269,000. With a 75 per cent mortgage and a five per cent deposit, you can apply for a 20 per cent government backed Help-to-Buy Equity Loan. The equity loan is interest free for the first five years and can be repaid anytime, or when you sell your home."

To find out more, call 01293 977970 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/developments/the-apex-apartments