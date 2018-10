A three-vehicle collision on the A273 today (October 21) has caused disruption on the roads and with rail replacement services.

The crash is said to have taken place between the villages of Pyecombe and Clayton at around midday.

The road was reported closed both ways between Underhill Lane and the A23 London Road at 12.22pm.

Traffic is said to be coping well.

Replacement stopping buses between Haywards Heath and Brighton are being diverted, adding extra time to passengers’ journeys.