The A23 at Pyecombe is partially blocked following an accident this afternoon (August 5).

Traffic reports say the accident happened just before the A273 (Pyecombe) turn off.

The A23 at Pyecombe. Picture: Google Street View

The A23 London Road is said to be partially blocked northbound.

READ MORE: Man dies after A281 crash

Revealed: 14 areas of Sussex most likely to see house prices rise and fall in the next month