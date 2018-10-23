Action plan to combat Crawley taxi break-ins

Crawley Borough Council is consulting with the public on changes to how licensed taxis display their signs.

Concerns were raised by drivers about vehicle security after some private hire vehicles and hackney carriages were broken into earlier this year, said a council spokesman.

As a result, the council’s Licensing Committee voted unanimously to go out to independent consultation to establish public opinion on removable signage as part of efforts to improve security.

The spokesman said: “The taxi trade is seeking removable signage in the hope that it will ensure that vehicles are not easily identifiable as licensed taxis and so prevent attempted break-ins.

“The council is therefore seeking views from the public to help inform any changes to the hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licensing policy via a short survey.”

Councillor Mike Pickett, chair of licensing committee, said: “We have a large association of taxi drivers here in Crawley and it is important that we make efforts to ensure they are able to protect their livelihoods.

“However, we also have to ensure we take into consideration the safety of the public, many of whom rely on taxis to get around. I would urge members of the public to fill out the survey and tell us what they think about the proposals.”

The consultation can be found online at www.crawley.gov.uk/consultation until 6 December.