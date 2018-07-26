Air ambulance called after car hits lamppost

A man was rushed to hospital after his car left the road and hit a lamppost.

Police reported that the vehicle left Three Bridges Road in Crawley, before colliding with a hedge and a lamppost.

An ambulance attended closely followed by a community first responder after reports of a car hitting a barrier.

The air ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.

The 63-year-old driver was found unconscious and treated at the scene.

The man, from the area, was taken to East Surrey Hospital by road and was treated for a broken wrist.

The collision took place at 2.30pm yesterday (July 25).

No other vehicles or persons were involved according to police.

Enquiries are ongoing and police ask that anyone who saw what happened contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 896 of 25/07.