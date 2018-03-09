Anger over ‘patchwork quilt’ pavements

Crumbling pavements with ‘botched’ repairs have left a Haywards Heath resident seeing red.

Former Southern television reporter Arnie Wilson hit out at the town’s ‘third world’ pavements after coming across a string of eyesore areas in Sunnywood Drive, Haywards Heath.

“It’s becoming like a third world or even fourth world location with crumbling pavements and botched up repairs,” he said.

He described the pavements along Sunnywood Drive as an ‘endless patchwork quilt’ and added: “And we have to put up with all these hideous coloured streaks - to mark where the botched up repairs are needed - into the bargain.

“I don’t think these splurges of red and blue can ever go away – they are just left to fade. I know budgets are hard-put to cope these days but it is very depressing just to walk into town.”

He said he sympathised with budgetary restraints “but I have to ask do we really need all these red and blue splurges all over the place?”