Ardingly parents go ‘back 2 skool’ for fundraising games evening

An Ardingly primary school gave parents a lesson with their ‘Back 2 Skool’ quiz night.

The Friends of St Peter’s School organised a fun night for the parents, staff and governors with questions, games and prizes.

Tower building with marshmallows and straws

The winning team on the night was a group of parents of reception children dubbed ‘The Receptionists’.

A spokesperson from the school said: “It looks as if the parents were having almost as good a time at the quiz night as their children do at school.”

The friends raised a total of £778 on the night, which will be going towards their fundraising aim for 15 new iPads for the school children.

Sarah Moore and Nati Buchalter, co-chairs of Friends of St. Peter’s School, both organised and led the evening.

Sarah said: “Seeing everybody have such a fun time together at our quiz night meant all our hard work definitely paid off.

“We are incredibly lucky to be fundraising at a school with such amazingly supportive parents who gave up their Friday nights to come along to the quiz and show their support.

“There are just over 90 pupils at St Peters, and so for us to raise almost £800 from the night is an absolutely fantastic result and is reflective of the strong community spirit we have here at our lovely village school,” she added.

After raising £700 at the Ardingly village fete in September, it means that the fundraising team at the primary school have raised over £1,500 in the first half term of the academic year.

Its next fundraising event will be the school Christmas Fair on Friday, December 7, it says which promises to be another fun event for both parents and children.