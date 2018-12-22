Armed police descend on Haywards Heath road after man stabbed to death

Armed police swarmed a neighbourhood in Haywards Heath today (December 22) following a fatal stabbing.

Police say two men have been arrested at the scene which saw police dogs and armed officers descend on the Barn Cottage area at about 11.30am this morning.

Armed police on scene in the Barn Cottage area of Haywards Heath today, photo by Eddie Mitchell

Man dies after stabbing in Haywards Heath

A 51-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Haywards Heath, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in custody.

Emergency services were called to Barn Cottage Lane where a 29-year-old man had been stabbed at about 8.20pm on Friday night (December 21).

Police say he sadly died en route to hospital.

Detective Superintendent Tanya Jones said: "We believe the victim had been cycling on his bike at the junction of Barn Cottage Lane and Bentswood Crescent when he was attacked by, what we believe to have been, two men. We believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and his attackers are known to each other.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has any information to please contact us. We have spoken to a number of witnesses but we are keen to speak to more people who might have information.

"We currently have officers in the town trying to trace further people who may have been involved.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally."

More to follow.