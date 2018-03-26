Barns Green level crossing closes again after ‘failing safe’

Hours after reopening a level crossing at the centre of a tragic crash in Barns Green was forced to close again.

Barry Hearnshaw, 72, and his grandson Will Hallett, 15, died after their car and a passenger train collided at the crossing in Emms Lane on February 17.

The crossing, originally due to open last Thursday, reopened this morning after being shut for almost a month for investigation and repair works.

However, Network Rail said it ‘failed safe’ soon after technical issues and the barriers dropped down shutting the road.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Barns Green level crossing opened this morning as planned. Unfortunately a technical problem meant it “failed safe” with the barriers down and the lights flashing soon after 2.40pm today.

“Crossings are designed to stay down in the event of a problem.

“We sent a team out to tackle the issue and the road reopened to road traffic at 4.30pm. We are sorry for the extra delay to road traffic.”