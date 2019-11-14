The Body Coach Joe Wicks visits Haywards Heath school

Joe Wick

Joe, who is this year a BBC Children in Need schools ambassador, visited Harlands Primary School as part of his Schools Tour programme for the charity appeal.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jane Goodlace, headteacher, said: “It such a pleasure welcoming Joe Wicks into our school today. There has been such a sense of excitement in the run-up to his visit from pupils and staff alike.”

After spending time with the pupils and learning about their recent fundraising efforts for the charity, Joe delivered a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout for children and teachers.

Joe said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant to see how Harlands Primary School are getting involved with this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

“There was such a buzz throughout the school, whether it was the kids or the teachers themselves – who were just as keen to get involved!

“Not only did it make the mini workout even more enjoyable, it reminded me just how much I’m looking forward to the Big Morning Move this Friday.

“Don’t forget, if your school hasn’t signed up, there’s still time.

“It’s going to be an amazing start to an amazing day – so let’s all get together and get active to raise as much as we can for BBC Children in Need.”

The Schools Tour will culminate this week with a live workout on Friday (November 15) – Children in Need’s 2019 appeal day.

The ‘Big Morning Move’ workout will be live-streamed to schools across the nation.

Mrs Goodlace said: “Here at Harlands we take real pride in getting together and supporting BBC Children in Need, and Joe’s visit today has made us all the more determined to do what we can to raise vital funds for the charity this year.

“On behalf of us all, we want to say a big thank you to Joe and wish him all the best for the remainder of the tour and his Big Morning Move.”