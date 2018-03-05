Bolney primary school closed due to lack of water

Bolney CE Primary School has closed its doors today due to lack of water.

A spokesman for the school in Bolney, Haywards Heath, confirmed the closure and said: “We can’t open without any water. We are still waiting for an oil delivery too, so we are cold as well.

“We had to close early a few days last week due to the weather. We are waiting to hear from South East Water, we just don’t know.

“We have no flushing toilets and can’t wash plates in the kitchen, so we can’t open until it’s back on.”

There is water supply problems across the south east and South East Water has said this has put ‘extreme pressure’ on their network, causing burst pipes across the region. Read our story here.

