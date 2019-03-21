Britain’s Got Talent contestant selected to open Bolney Pram Race

One of Bolney’s most anticipated events of the year returns this Easter with the help of a Britain’s Got Talent contestant.

As well as all the bands and food and drink, there will be a special treat for those who attend.

Vince Venus

This year’s Bolney Pram Race will be held on April 22, and the residents will be joined by Vince Venus.

TV and radio star, Vince Venus will be the master of ceremonies and official race starter.

Vince Venus was born on national TV in May 2015, when he performed in front of an audience of nine million on ITV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’

In one of the show’s all-time most memorable moments, Vince sang the opening line to Queen’s ‘I want to break free,’ and was unceremoniously buzzed off by all four judges.

Now the presenter of his own TV show, ‘Vince Venus does…’ which sees the cat suited hero facing a series of challenges including ice skating with Robin Cousins, pole dancing, singing and cutting hair in a barbers shop, making cocktails and waiting on tables and a spot of ballroom dancing.

Hundreds of people will line the streets of the village to watch others race their custom made prams.

Frankenstein and his monster, The Little Mermaid, Captain Hook and his pirate ship, an almost realistic army tank, were some of the fantastic costumes from last year.

Also, last year the Bolney Pram Race had its’ first international entry, all the way from Germany.

Over £5,000 was raised for local charities and a jolly good time was had by all helped along by live music.

The drummers and a tasty barbecue provided by The Eight Bells all washed down by some of their finest ales.

Since its inception in 2004, The Bolney Pram Race has raised in excess of £100,000 for local charities and this year the two chosen charities are Kangaroos Disability Clubs and SERV Sussex.

Kangaroos has developed a diverse range of activities through consultation with their young members and their families and seek to improve and enhance the lives of their members.

SERV Sussex provides night time transportation of blood, blood products and other urgent medical items for NHS Hospitals across Sussex.

There are two races: juniors at 12pm and seniors at 1pm. The route is just over a mile and includes a few pit stops where alcoholic or non alcoholic drinks have to be consumed, age depending.

Trophies are awarded to the first three home in each race, and a special prize is given to the best costume in each race.

It may be a pram race but the competition is fierce and the costumes are spectacular.