Bubbles blown for Breathe Easy

Breathe Easy Mid Sussex blew pretty bubbles in the air for awareness at the Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill.

In celebration of the British Lung Foundation’s Breathe Easy Week (June 18-24) entitled “Love your Lungs”.

The bubbles brought smiles to all ages and Burgess Hill shoppers gave generously at the Tombola and donation boxes to further research into lung conditions.

Every week over 10,000 people get a new diagnosis of a lung disease and the British Lung Foundation has been leading research into lung conditions for over 30 years, spending over £30m on research.

As a British Lung Foundation support group for those living with lung conditions, their families and carers.

The awareness stand provided locals and visitors with the opportunity to chat with member volunteers and the “Love your Lungs” theme enabled discussions and information

Breathe Easy Mid Sussex meets at 11:30 am on the last Thursday of every month at Millfield Suite, Cyprus Hall and are always open to new members. For further information or if you have questions, please contact Jenny Ellingford e-mail breatheeasymidsussex@gmail.com.