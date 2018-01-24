Burgess Hill Bike Ride raises £8,000

The 25th Burgess Hill Bike Ride, held on June 4, last year, raised £8,000.

Half of the money has gone to St Peter and St James Hospice and the other half to local charitable projects, which are supported by joint organisers Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill District Rotary Club.

Wendy Agate, Brian Lewis, Terri Stephens, John Carter

A presentation was made to the hospice on Monday (January 22), in the presence of both Lions and Rotarians.

The ride last year started and finished at The Burgess Hill Academy.

Almost 400 riders took part in the event and signed up for one of the ten, 20 or 40 mile routes.

Burgess Hill Community Radio was at the start to assist the ride with announcements and also interview riders both at the start and when they returned.

Riders taking part last year. Picture: Derek Martin

The ride takes place thanks to the efforts of more than sixty volunteers who marshall the ride and man water stops, and of course the registered entrants.

In addition, many local firms kindly provide water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders.

Last year the ride was very grateful to Sigma Partners, who sponsored the t-shirts as part of the ride’s 25th anniversary.

The 26th bike ride will be held on Sunday, June 3.

The main beneficiary will be the Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Launch events will be held in the Market Place on April 7, and May 5, and at Southdowns Nurseries on April 15, and May 13.

Further information and application forms can be found via http://burgesshillbikeride.co.uk.