Burgess Hill murder investigation: Enquiries are ongoing

Emergency services were called to an address in Stonefield Way around 10.15pm on Wednesday (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised, Sussex Police said.

Police confirmed the 55-year-old woman, from Burgess Hill, was declared deceased.

Burgess Hill murder investigation. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220128-180504001

Detective chief inspector Matthew Durkin said, “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the woman at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this isolated incident are ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Yelverton.”