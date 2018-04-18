Burgess Hill nature reserve to undergo £90,000 revamp

Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill is to undergo a £90,000 revamp, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

Pru Moore, leader of the town council, confirmed the funds had been secured after a resident raised concerns at the Annual Town Meeting last Wednesday.

The resident said: “We were promised £90,000 and apparently this has gone down to £80,000 but no-one has explained why.”

Mrs Moore confirmed £90,000 had been allocated to improve the nature reserve and that the ‘works will be done’.

The future of Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in the town was also discussed, since the charity said it was closing the centre.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani said the centre was something the council was ‘monitoring very closely’.

One resident asked if Citizens Advice Bureau in the town was closing.

Councillor Gary Marsh told the resident it was not closing and its services were instead ‘amalgamating with Haywards Heath’.