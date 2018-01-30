Burgess Hill play area undergoing revamp

Works have begun to improve a play area in Burgess Hill.

Fry Crescent play area in Sussex Way, near Bretton, is undergoing a revamp so the play area is ‘more inclusive’ for all small children and their families, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

A spokesman said: “It is anticipated the work will take four to six weeks.

“Mid Sussex District Council aims to make the play area more inclusive for all small children and their families.

“Following local consultation, the small climbing frame and springy bikes will be replaced with new equipment and a wheelchair accessible roundabout, a sensory path and a small unit with slide will also be provided.”

For more information click here.