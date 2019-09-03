Burgess Hill regeneration: Major upgrades planned for infrastructure

Mid Sussex District Council is looking at ways to improve sustainable transport across Burgess Hill – as part of the town’s regeneration programme.

It also said it is seeking ways to reduce congestion and increase connectivity across the town.

The King's Way development in Burgess Hill

The council is currently working with West Sussex County Council on a Place and Connectivity Programme to deliver significant infrastructure improvements ‘that will help link all these development areas and other key destinations in the town together’.

A spokesman said: “Burgess Hill will grow significantly over the next 15 years into a modern, thriving town where local people want to live and work.

“Substantial investment is planned from both the private and public sector that will see the development of around 5,000 new homes, two new business parks, new schools, community hubs and a new town centre.

“A number of town centre projects are currently under consideration including improved access arrangements for Burgess Hill and Wivelsfield train stations, enhanced cycle routes, accessible pedestrian routes and improvements to bus services.

An artist's impression of the regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre. Picture: NewRiver

“A public engagement programme is scheduled for spring 2020 to find out the views of local people and provide as many people as possible with the opportunity to have their say on the proposed improvements.”

Mid Sussex District Council, in partnership with the Local Enterprise Partnership Coast to Capital and West Sussex County Council, has secured £10.9million from the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) for the Place and Connectivity programme.

The funding supplements the £16.96m already secured from the Local Growth Fund to assist with the upgrading of the A2300, said a spokesman.

Councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke, district council deputy leader, said: “The growth of Burgess Hill provides us with a tremendous opportunity to look at Burgess Hill as a whole and to carefully assess how we can improve traffic flows and develop more sustainable ways of travelling.

“The focus of our Place and Connectivity programme is currently on gathering the data we will need to make informed decisions.

“Some infrastructure projects, like our proposed pathway improvements at World’s End Recreation ground, can be delivered quickly but most will be delivered gradually over the next few years.

“Each one is like a small piece in a jigsaw, fitting together and building towards significantly improved transport and travel around the town.”

Next week, the pass across Worlds End Recreation Ground from Junction Road to Manor Road will be widened and resurfaced, the council said. This will improve pedestrian and cycling links to Manor Field, Wivelsfield Station and local shops, said a council spokesman.

It is one of the main walking and cycling network routes included in the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme devised by the district council, county council and town council.

The scheme will cost approximately £32,000 and is funded by the Local Economic Partnership and contributions from developers.