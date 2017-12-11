Burgess Hill resident responds to Natwest closure

Concerns have been raised following the recent announcement that 259 Natwest and RBS branches will close.

It was confirmed last week that the closures will result in 680 job losses.

The state-backed lender said more people were choosing to bank online or on mobile.

Natwest in Burgess Hill is among those to be closed and has confirmed it will shut on May 23, next year.

Burgess Hill resident Phillip Dennett said “It will mean people who do not wish to have online banking will be forced to either travel to another town or close close their account and find another bank.

“Certainly an element of choice is being taken away.

“Some people do not like online banking because of what they perceive, rightly or wrongly, as potential security risks, it is not just a case of people not being able to manage it.

“The concern beyond this is that other local banks might follow suit, and then much older people without access to a computer will have to rely on friends and relatives.”

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk.