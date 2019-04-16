Burgess Hill school receives £1,000 funding to refurbish environmental pond

South East Water has donated £1,000 to help refurbish an environmental pond at a Burgess Hill school in recognition of the school’s help planning a new pipeline.

An old water main that ran across Southway Junior School’s grounds is being replaced with a new one that follows routes used to get to the school. This section is part of an 800m replacement pipeline for the Southway, Weald Road and Cromwell Road areas and the most disruptive work will occur in the summer holidays. School staff distributed information to parents and hosted a drop-in session in the school hall. Jeremy Dufour, project manager at South East Water, said: “We are pleased to play a part in helping the school to refurbish its environmental pond.” South East Water staff will be offering pupils talks about the water cycle and the environment.