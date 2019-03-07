Burgess Hill woman named one of FDM everywoman in Technology Awards’ finalist

A Burgess Hill resident has made it to the final of a national women’s technology award.

Nelly Kiboi has achieved a place in the final of this year’s FDM everywoman in Technology Awards.

One of FDM everywomen Technology Awards finalists, Nelly Kiboi

Nelly was nominated for the Software Engineer Award category, which is awarded to the woman who has made a significant difference to the art of software engineering.

When Nelly first joined the American Express Technology graduate program in 2016 she had experience working as a software engineer in Kenya.

On arrival at American Express, Nelly quickly impressed with her ability to learn and contribute new ideas, and more than held her own as part of a high-performing team of software engineers.

Nelly was quickly offered a full time role. As she has grown in her career, she has taken time to mentor graduates and new employees, and lead the American Express Tech Radar forum.

In her current role, she is spearheading an initiative to move to the application to React, to ensure people with disabilities can follow American Express online journeys.

Nelly is recognised by her colleagues as a role model for young female engineers and she is tireless in her efforts to encourage, train, mentor and develop new engineers.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywomen, said: “The judges were united in their admiration and respect for the achievement of this year’s finalists.