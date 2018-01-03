Newsagent of the week: Sparks in Haywards Heath

Our newsagent of the week goes to Sparks newsagents in Haywards Heath.

Lakminy Thambu-Kandasamy, 31, has been running the shop in Queens Road for more than five years.

Miss Thambu-Kandasamy, who enjoys being part of the community, said the Middy sells out every week.

“We have regular customers and we always sell out of the Middy,” she said.

“We get 250 copies delivered a week and never return any back. We deliver 80 copies a year to people.”

Miss Thambu-Kandasamy previously worked at Pumpkin Café Shop at Haywards Heath railway station.

Her mother, sister, and three brothers live in Sri Lanka. She sees them every three to four years.

In her spare time, Miss Thambu-Kandasamy sees her family and friends.