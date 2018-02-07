Steve Willis digs into history at Burgess Hill centre

Steve Willis Training Centres in Burgess Hill has added some history to its centre to help people find their way around the site.

The centre at Sheddingdean Industrial Estate in Marchants Way offers gas, electrical and plumbing apprenticeships and short courses.

Founder Steve Willis. Picture: Southern News and Pictures (SNAP)

To identify which buildings house the workshops, founder Steve decided it was time to name the units.

He looked at the history of the trades for inspiration, and each building is now named after an important British icon.

The four are: William Gilbert, inventor of the first electrical measuring instrument, William Murdoch, the first to demonstrate gas lighting, George Jennings, who created the first public flush toilets for the Great Exhibition and James Young, who patented paraffin and built the world’s first commercial oil works.

Signs explain the names, so the young apprentices can think about the pioneers who made it all possible.

For more information about the centre visit www.stevewillis.com