Car catches fire at Shell garage in Haywards Heath

A car caught fire on the Shell garage forecourt in Haywards Heath.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident in Cuckfield Road at just before 11.30am yesterday (May 21).

Fire crews at the Shell garage in Haywards Heath yesterday (May 21). Photo by Eddie Howland

The car engine caught fire, according to an eyewitness. The road was closed off by police while fire crews dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at 11.21am on the A272, Ansty.

“Two fire engines attended the scene. One high pressure hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 11:52am.”

READ MORE: Boots pharmacy closure: Retailer reveals why it is closing Haywards Heath store