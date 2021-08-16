Car on fire in Cuckfield: police respond to reports of explosions
Police and the fire service attended an alleged stolen car on fire in Cuckfield at the weekend, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened on Saturday (August 14) at 1am in Hanlye Lane.
“The team and our fire colleagues attended an alleged stolen car on fire in a wooded area,” said Inspector Taylor, adding that there were reports of residents hearing two loud explosions.
“Occupants of vehicle witnessed running off,” he said.
Enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with information can get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting CAD 0071 of 14/08.