Car on fire in Cuckfield: police respond to reports of explosions

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened on Saturday (August 14) at 1am in Hanlye Lane.

“The team and our fire colleagues attended an alleged stolen car on fire in a wooded area,” said Inspector Taylor, adding that there were reports of residents hearing two loud explosions.

“Occupants of vehicle witnessed running off,” he said.

Mid Sussex Police said an alleged stolen car was on fire in Cuckfield on Saturday, August 14.

Enquires are ongoing.