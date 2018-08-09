Car show returns to Plumpton

The next Classics, Cars & Coffee event at The Plough pub in Plumpton is set to take place on Sunday August 26 between 10.30am and 12 noon.

This will be the fifth event of its kind after organiser Tony Ash, along with some friends, came up with the idea to hold a monthly get together for people with an interest in classic or vintage cars while at the pub back in April.

Previous events have had as many as 51 vehicles including cars, bikes and tractors from the Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club based near The Plough. Around 100 visitors attended the June display.

Tony said: “The landlords of The Plough, Nicole and Mick, have also been really supportive. They have given us access to their large car park and adjacent field plus they lay on teas, coffees and sausage and bacon rolls for the attendees.”