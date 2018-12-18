Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre resident has one Christmas wish

A tabby cat only has one wish this Christmas – a loving forever home.

Three-year-old Fawkes has been in the care of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate since August after being abandonded. Fawkes was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus, meaning he can only be rehomed as an indoor cat.

Karen Thompson, deputy manager, said: “FIV is a very slow progressing disease and FIV-positive cats can remain healthy for many years. He’ll make someone a really wonderful pet – he’s sweet, friendly, affectionate and full of fun. He’s such a happy cat and would bring so much joy.”

For more information call 01825 741331.