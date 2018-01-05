Charity which supports Haywards Heath baby unit chosen by Drusillas

Drusillas Park in Alfriston is proud to be supporting the Rockinghorse charity this year which supports the Special Care Baby Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The charity aims to improve the lives of sick children throughout Sussex.

They also support the Trevor Mann Baby Unit and Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

Exciting events are being planned for the partnership this year, including a group visit to Drusillas and a ride on the brand new Safari Express train at the park.

Ryan Heal, Rockinghorse’s chief executive, said: “As you can imagine, we’re thrilled to be working with Drusillas this year as their charity partner.

“Drusillas is a Sussex institution and we are very excited about sharing the features of the partnership with young patients of the Royal Alex and other children’s services and centres across Sussex that benefit from our work.

“It’s a truly wonderful start to 2018.”

Drusillas’ managing director, Christine Smith, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Rockinghorse in 2018. As Drusillas Park is enjoyed by so many young families it is very important to us to support a charity that provides such amazing care for children. We are very proud to be partnering with Rockinghorse and look forward to working closely with them over the course of the year.”

Rockinghorse will have an ongoing presence at the park, with additional support and fundraising opportunities planned throughout the year.

