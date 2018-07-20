Cousins take on 12 running races for charity

Two cousins have embarked on a brave challenge to complete 12 running races in as many months, for a brain injury charity.

Laura Williams, 31 and Bryony Smith, 37 from Eastbourne are raising money for Headway East Sussex based in Newick.

The charity helps Mrs Williams’ father who acquired a brain injury 16 years ago.

Starting with a five kilometre race earlier this year, the two mothers will finish with the Beachy Head Marathon on October 27.

Mrs Williams said: “The hardest thing has been finding the time to train, we are both busy mums.

“We ride horses, so running is totally out of our comfort zone.

“We hope to raise money for the Newick Headway centre that has helped my Dad so much over the years.”

Sally Hylands, Mrs William’s mother, said Headway has been a life line to her and her family since her husband Clifford was left with a life altering brain injury following a heart attack.

Mrs Hylands said: “I am incredibly proud of what the girls are doing.

“They have worked so hard and were quite nervous for the first three races.

“Headway provides a vital service.

“No one else understands the implications of a brain injury like they do.”

The pair are currently on race number eight and have raised £2,000 so far.

As well as raising money for the charity, Mrs Williams hopes to raise awareness of the work Headway East Sussex do.

Donations can be made at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/plodsturnpro .